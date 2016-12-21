Todd reelected to sixth term as Arkansas State Legislative Board Chairman
Brother Terry L. Todd was reelected by acclamation to his sixth term as Arkansas State Legislative Board Chairman at the Board's triennial meeting in North Little Rock, Ark., December 5-7, 2016. A Union Pacific locomotive engineer, Brother Todd is a member of BLET Division 585 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Kathy
|12
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Dec 24
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Dec 23
|kyman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC