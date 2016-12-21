Teen's lights dazzle for charity
Shane Johnson, 16, shows off his musically coordinated Christmas lights display Wednesday evening on Jupiter Road in Mabelvale. Johnson puts up all of the lights and programs the display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Sat
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Fri
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Fri
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Fri
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Fri
|kyman
|6
|naacp
|Fri
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC