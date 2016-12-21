TB&P: Trump, tourism cap historic 2016
LITTLE ROCK, AR - The election of a new president, big gains by the state GOP and growth in the tourism sector were some of the top political and economic stories of 2016, according to content partner Talk Business and Politics. In a story Wednesday, Talk Business and Politics took a look back at the year in politics and business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
