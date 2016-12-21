Suspect in Road Rage Killing of Three-Year-Old Boy Charged With Capital Murder
Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with last Saturday's road rage killing of three-year-old Acen King in Little Rock, Arkansas, officials confirmed to ABC News. The suspect, 33-year-old Gary Holmes, was arrested for the shooting and is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the truth about the jews
|17 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|Kathy
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Dec 24
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC