Suspect in Road Rage Killing of Three...

Suspect in Road Rage Killing of Three-Year-Old Boy Charged With Capital Murder

22 hrs ago Read more: KYKX-FM Longview

Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with last Saturday's road rage killing of three-year-old Acen King in Little Rock, Arkansas, officials confirmed to ABC News. The suspect, 33-year-old Gary Holmes, was arrested for the shooting and is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center in Little Rock.

