Stolen car's owner spots it for North Little Rock police
Police in North Little Rock arrested a man Thursday after he was found in a car reported stolen by the owner, who happened to see it drive by him, according to a report. Police charged 45-year-old Roderick Williams of North Little Rock with theft by receiving after finding him behind the wheel of the black Honda Accord, which was parked on 35th Street around 3:15 p.m. The owner of the Accord had earlier called police to say he had seen a black man driving his car south on Crutcher Street in North Little Rock, according to Williams' arrest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Sat
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Fri
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Dec 23
|kyman
|6
|naacp
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC