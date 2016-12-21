Shooting claims Little Rock's 41st victim
A disturbance between two men led to a fatal shooting near downtown Little Rock on Christmas Eve, the city's 41 homicide of the year, a police spokesman said. A 52-year-old white man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital about 10 minutes after the shooting was reported at 5:06 p.m. on the 500 block of Sherman Street.
