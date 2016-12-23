Shirley Lambros Releases God Head Greatness
"Godhead Greatness" is the creation of published author, Shirley Lambros, a lifetime resident of a very small rural town, Roland, AR, near Little Rock, AR. Her career in bookkeeping, accounting and audits has led her to include these skills into different phases of Bible Study in this book.
