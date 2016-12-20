Session 101: Learn how the sausage is made with Kathy Webb
City Director Kathy Webb , who served three terms in the state House of Representatives, has been holding education seminars on the workings of local and state government to help folks get involved. The 91st General Assembly convenes Jan. 9, so next up: "Session 101," on the legislature.
