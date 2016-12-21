Police beat
Two men robbed a Little Rock auto-parts store Thursday night, pistol-whipping two of the six people in the store in the process, police said. According to a Little Rock police report, two 17-year-olds, three 19-year-olds and one 26-year-old told police they were inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Baseline Road when the robbers entered the store a little before 8:40 p.m. They ran into the store from the east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Dec 24
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Dec 23
|kyman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC