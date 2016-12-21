Parents, governor meet on LR school cuts; backers rally

Andrea Lewis and other concerned parents of students in the Little Rock School District line up outside Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office at the Capitol on Tuesday after being granted a special meeting to discuss their opposition to proposed school closures after the 2016-17 school year. Dozens of people with ties to the Little Rock School District filled the rotunda of the state Capitol on Tuesday to support four parents who met with Gov. Asa Huthinson to discuss potential school closures.

