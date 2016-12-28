Over the hump open line

Secretary of State John Kerry today defended the U.S. decision to abstain from a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas primarily as a continuation of the U.S. long insistence on a two-state solution to the conflict. The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed news that began circulating earlier today: A pipeline carrying natural gas across the Arkansas River ruptured in Little Rock yesterday or over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.