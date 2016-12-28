Over the hump open line

Over the hump open line

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Secretary of State John Kerry today defended the U.S. decision to abstain from a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas primarily as a continuation of the U.S. long insistence on a two-state solution to the conflict. The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed news that began circulating earlier today: A pipeline carrying natural gas across the Arkansas River ruptured in Little Rock yesterday or over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr I despise most pe... 20,749
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Mon Kathy 12
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Dec 24 Pam 1
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Dec 23 Dolly 9
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
black is beautiful Dec 23 kyman 2
make america great again exile trump!!! Dec 23 kyman 6
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC