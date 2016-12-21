Our Club boys get a trim and treat
Barber Mike Hutchins gives Xavion Toliver, 7, a trim at Fly Societe Barbershop in Little Rock during Wednesday's haircut event for boys from the Our House shelter. A bunch of boys looked better Wednesday, ready for school, after barbers and barber college students gave them free haircuts.
