Niloofar Rahmani, first female Afghan air force pilot, applies for U.S. asylum
Capt. Niloofar Rahmani, the first female pilot in the Afghan air force, has requested asylum in the United States over fears for her safety, her lawyer said. Kimberly Motley, Rahmani's lawyer, told CNN Rahmani has received death threats from insurgents and condemnation from Afghan government officials.
