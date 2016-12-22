New Year's in New Orleans in 94 minutes

Thursday Dec 22

The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight , it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans.

