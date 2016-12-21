New Little Rock radio station gives youths a voice
Little Rock Central High School students Norel McAdoo , Tanya Sisa, Paige Mitchell and Chauncey Williams-Weasley host the Writeous Hour poetry slam program on the West Central Community Radio station 98.9 FM earlier this month. He's proud of those character traits and plans to use them in his new volunteer role with a Little Rock neighborhood radio station that went on the air in November.
