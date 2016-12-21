Nelson nightclub bouncer left with broken jaw following alleged attack
The 31-year-old North Island man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure after the incident at the Little Rock club on Bridge St early on Sunday morning. Nelson bays police Senior Sergeant Blair Hall said the man appeared in the Nelson District Court earlier in the week and was remanded in custody to reappear in court next month.
