Mississippi man shot in standoff with Arkansas police
Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot during a standoff with Arkansas police on Christmas Day. An Arkansas State Police spokeswoman says that 33-year-old Joseph Garcia of Collinsville, Mississippi, died in the shooting Sunday near Batesville, about 75 miles northeast of Little Rock.
