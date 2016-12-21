Judge denies bail to suspect in tot's killing
A judge on Tuesday refused to set bail for the Little Rock man accused of fatally shooting a toddler in a fit of road rage, calling the defendant "a danger to the community." Gary Holmes Sr., 33, surrendered to authorities Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Kathy
|12
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Dec 24
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Dec 23
|kyman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC