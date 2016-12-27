Highway engineer takes questions on I-30
Arkansas Business has posted a Q&A with Jerry Holder of Garver, the engineering firm chosen to lead the $1.8 million state highway construction program known as Connecting Arkansas. The questions included several related to the $600 millionp-plus project to widen Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock.
