Hendrix, Philander Smith co-host series on race

Hendrix College and Philander Smith College will co-host "Faith in Black and White: The Church and Race in 'Colorblind' America," a public speaker series to explore the systems of racial injustice in contemporary American culture and the role of the church in creating a more racially just society. Speakers will explore the ways that churches have both supported and struggled against systems of racial injustice and will try to point a way forward for the church in the effort to bring about a more racially just society.

