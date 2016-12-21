Hanukkah menorah lighting Tuesday at ...

Hanukkah menorah lighting Tuesday at LR outlet mall

22 hrs ago

Rabbi Yosef Kramer of Lubavitch of Arkansas will officiate at the lighting of a menorah, marking the celebration of Hanukkah, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Food Pavilion at the Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock.

