Hanukkah menorah lighting Tuesday at LR outlet mall
Rabbi Yosef Kramer of Lubavitch of Arkansas will officiate at the lighting of a menorah, marking the celebration of Hanukkah, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Food Pavilion at the Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Sat
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Fri
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Dec 23
|kyman
|6
|naacp
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC