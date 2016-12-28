City increases reward in drive-by killing of child
The city of Little Rock has announced it has increased to $40,000 the reward for nformation leading to conviction of the person responsible for the drive-by killing of a two-year-old in November in the Oak Forest neighborhood. The city release: The City of Little Rock is increasing the amount of a reward in the November shooting death of a 2-year-old girl to $40,000.
