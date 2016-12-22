Church to lease former Camp Ouachita at Lake Sylvia

CAMP OUACHITA: A WPA-built lodge is a centerpiece of the former Camp Ouachita, now to be used by a Perry County church. The Forest Service has announced that Outdoor Life, an activity of the New Life Fellowship in Perry County, had received a one-year special use permit to operate the former Girl Scout Camp Ouachit a in the Ouachita National Forest adjacent to the Lake Sylvia Recreation area 30 miles west of Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.