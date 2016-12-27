CAVHS welcomes new Chief of Staff
Tina McClain, M.D., has been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, effective Nov. 13. "We're very happy to have Dr. McClain on our leadership team," said Dr. Margie Scott, CAVHS Medical Center director. "She has an unwavering commitment to exceptional patient care, and to our Veterans."
