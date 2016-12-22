Arrest reported in road rage slaying of child
Fox 16 is reporting that US marshals have arrested a suspect in the road rage slaying of Acen King, 3, fatally wounded by a gunshot into a car after an exchange of horn honks st a Southwest Little Rock intersection. Fox 16 identified the suspect as Greg Holmes.
