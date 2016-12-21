Arkansas' largest ambulance service says cardiac patients' survival up since priority on CPR
Arkansas' largest ambulance service reported that the number of patients it revives from cardiac arrest has continued to rise since the agency changed its treatment protocol last year. Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services of Little Rock began performing uninterrupted CPR at the scene of cardiac arrest calls beginning Nov. 23, 2015, a measure that medical experts say provides a greater chance of survival.
