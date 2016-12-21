Arkansans part of programs tailored t...

Arkansans part of programs tailored to assist veterans in starting farms

16 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Damon Helton, a retired Army Ranger, runs a farm in Garland County and has credited the work with helping him heal from the post-traumatic stress of five deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. Damon Helton had one problem when he bought a 160-acre farm in Lonsdale four years ago -- he didn't know the first thing about farming.

