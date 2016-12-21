Arkansans part of programs tailored to assist veterans in starting farms
Damon Helton, a retired Army Ranger, runs a farm in Garland County and has credited the work with helping him heal from the post-traumatic stress of five deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. Damon Helton had one problem when he bought a 160-acre farm in Lonsdale four years ago -- he didn't know the first thing about farming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 min
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Sat
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Fri
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
|make america great again exile trump!!!
|Dec 23
|kyman
|6
|naacp
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC