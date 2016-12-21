Alexa a witness to murder? Prosecutors seek Amazon Echo data
A prosecutor investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a hot tub wants to expand the probe ... LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Authorities investigating the death of an Arkansas man whose body was found in a hot tub want to expand the probe to include a new kind of evidence: any comments overheard by the suspect's Amazon Echo smart speaker.
