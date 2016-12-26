A city without freeways. Vancouver proved it can be done
I've written before about Vancouver, a city without a freeway carving a concrete gulch through its heart, and its considered decision to look for another way to move traffic. As the article in Vox notes, 50 percent of trips in the city are now made on foot, bike or mass transit.
