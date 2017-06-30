Bodies of 2 missing men found in Moha...

Bodies of 2 missing men found in Mohawk River

The bodies of the two remaining victims in Monday's capsizing on the Mohawk River near Little Falls were found Thursday, State Police said. Troopers said the the bodies of Kevin , 23, and Ryan Moak , 18, were recovered with assistance from state Department of Environmental Conservation , forest rangers, Little Falls city police and firefighters and the Herkimer County Sheriff's Office.

