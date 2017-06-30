Feldmeier Named New Herkimer County Democratic Chairperson
Arlene Feldmeier was elected to the position during a special committee meeting on Wednesday, according to a release from committee. Feldmeier takes over "following the resignation of former Chair David Maxwell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paddleboat Accident
|4 hr
|Sad
|28
|lf pd firecracker crackdown!
|16 hr
|Snooze
|17
|topix bought by Donald J Trump and PEZ
|16 hr
|Honest Voter
|9
|elks
|Tue
|Member of 1492
|12
|Population Control
|Jul 2
|Sally
|7
|Littlefalls
|Jul 1
|sugar
|2
|It is Friday. Only cretins and neanderthals ar...
|Jul 1
|Deb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC