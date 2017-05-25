When Disaster Struck The Mohawk Valley

When Disaster Struck The Mohawk Valley

Tuesday May 2

It was shortly before midnight on April 20, 1940 when a speeding passenger train on route from New York to Chicago entered Gulf Curve in Little Falls, the sharpest curve on the entire New York Central rail system. That part of the track was bordered by a rocky embankment.

Little Falls, NY

