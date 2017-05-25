NYS Department Of Health Warns Of Potential Measles Exposure In Herkimer County

The New York State Health Department says a tourist from India who visited the Iroquois Travel Plaza in Herkimer County has been confirmed to have the measles. They say Anyone who visited the Travel Plaza located between Exit 29 in Canajoharie and Exit 29A in Little Falls between 8:30 p.m and 12:30 a.m from May 11th to May 12th, may have been exposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.