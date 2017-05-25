Alumni annual banquet planned

Thursday May 4 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The St. Johnsville Alumni Association is preparing for their annual banquet to be held Aug. 5, at the Travelodge, Little Falls, Herkimer County. A social hour will take place at 5 p.m. followed by a family-style dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $27 per person.

