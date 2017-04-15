$1,500 reward offered for information...

$1,500 reward offered for information on wanted Central New York sex offender

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Post-Standard

A Central New York crime unit is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted sex offender. Anthony Deninno, 22, of Utica, has been wanted by the Utica Police Department since Oct. 3, 2016, after failing to register a change of address, according to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers .

