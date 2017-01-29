Land Bank to Fix Up Properties in the...

Land Bank to Fix Up Properties in the Greater Mohawk Valley Area

"They found that if you have one blighted building on your block and adjacent to your property, it can take your property value down by 20 percent," said Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank Corporation Acting Executive Director Tolga Morawski. The number of blighted properties in upstate New York could be dropping thanks to the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank and their mission.

