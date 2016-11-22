There are on the Lite 98.7 story from Nov 22, 2016, titled Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

It looks like Groton at 26 inches and Syracuse at 25 inches were the hardest hit from the first snow storm of the season. Little Falls and New Hartford saw the least amount of snow at only 3 inches.

