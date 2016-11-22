Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York
There are 2 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Nov 22, 2016, titled Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:
It looks like Groton at 26 inches and Syracuse at 25 inches were the hardest hit from the first snow storm of the season. Little Falls and New Hartford saw the least amount of snow at only 3 inches.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
|
Pickering, Canada
|
#1 Sunday Dec 11
|
#2 Monday Dec 12
7 inches in LF bucky.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Little Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LFHS Athletic Director
|1 hr
|Annoyed
|20
|Price chopper
|3 hr
|WHOWHATWHENWHY
|9
|Savannah Stephens
|5 hr
|sam
|10
|Chris Edmunds
|Fri
|BON
|24
|Really, Larry? HAPPEN INN thread
|Fri
|maybe
|2
|Bad kidz
|Thu
|Hmm
|5
|land bank
|Thu
|Demolition Dave
|73
Find what you want!
Search Little Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC