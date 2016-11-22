Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upst...

Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York

There are 2 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Nov 22, 2016, titled Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

It looks like Groton at 26 inches and Syracuse at 25 inches were the hardest hit from the first snow storm of the season. Little Falls and New Hartford saw the least amount of snow at only 3 inches.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Winter

Pickering, Canada

#1 Sunday Dec 11
https://511portal.com/oakville
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
cooter

Little Falls, NY

#2 Monday Dec 12
Winter wrote:
https://511portal.com/oakville
7 inches in LF bucky.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LFHS Athletic Director 1 hr Annoyed 20
Price chopper 3 hr WHOWHATWHENWHY 9
Savannah Stephens 5 hr sam 10
Chris Edmunds Fri BON 24
Really, Larry? HAPPEN INN thread Fri maybe 2
Bad kidz Thu Hmm 5
land bank Thu Demolition Dave 73
See all Little Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Falls Forum Now

Little Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Little Falls, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,029

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC