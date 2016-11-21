Slick conditions cause accidents in Bridgewater, Little Falls
One tractor trailer ended up off the road in the woods after the driver swerved to avoid another tractor trailer that was jack-knifed. The truck came to rest just off the roadway, narrowly missing a cluster of trees and a telephone pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LFHS Athletic Director
|1 hr
|Annoyed
|20
|Price chopper
|3 hr
|WHOWHATWHENWHY
|9
|Savannah Stephens
|5 hr
|sam
|10
|Chris Edmunds
|Fri
|BON
|24
|Really, Larry? HAPPEN INN thread
|Fri
|maybe
|2
|Bad kidz
|Thu
|Hmm
|5
|land bank
|Thu
|Demolition Dave
|73
Find what you want!
Search Little Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC