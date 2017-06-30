Westpoirt River Watershed Alliance interns ready to roll up their sleeves
BayCoast Bank is supporting Westport River Watershed Alliance's summer internship program with a grant this year for two local students who will assist with the summer coastal ecology education program and water-quality monitoring program. WRWA welcomes two highly qualified students who grew up in the local area: Rudman will begin work toward a master's degree in environmental management at Duke University in the fall, focusing on marine policy and adaptation to climate change in coastal areas.
