Rhode Island residents oppose Right to Farm act

Rhode Island lawmakers have introduced a bill limiting the ability of a town to restrict activities such as weddings or concerts on farmlands. The Providence Journal reports the Right to Farm Act was introduced by Democrat Deputy Majority Leader Gregory Costantino.

