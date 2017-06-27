Celebrating 20th Century Artists at Little Compton Historical Society
The Little Compton Historical Society unveils a new special exhibition celebrating 35 local artists whose lives and artwork span the twentieth century. Much of the work in the exhibition has been in private collections and is rarely available to the public.
