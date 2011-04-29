Headpieces a glamorous touch to help finish any bridal look

In this April 29, 2011, file photo, Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, stand outside of Westminster Abbey after their Royal Wedding in London. Tiaras, famously worn by British royals like the former Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, are there for those princess moments, and may soon be making a bridal comeback says Shane Clark, senior fashion and accessories editor at Brides magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.