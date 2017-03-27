Violinist Christina Day Martinson to perform in Little Compton
Violinist Christina Day Martinson will perform with Musica Maris the two Mozart's piano quartets and the quartet in G-major by J.C.Bach. Mrs. Martinson is concertmaster of Boston Baroque, serves as associate concertmaster with the Handel and Haydn Society, and is internationally recognized as a soloist.
