Violinist Christina Day Martinson to ...

Violinist Christina Day Martinson to perform in Little Compton

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Violinist Christina Day Martinson will perform with Musica Maris the two Mozart's piano quartets and the quartet in G-major by J.C.Bach. Mrs. Martinson is concertmaster of Boston Baroque, serves as associate concertmaster with the Handel and Haydn Society, and is internationally recognized as a soloist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Compton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenleaf West main road needs to Move Mar 2 ttinman 1
Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08) Mar 1 Lbennett 15
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Debate: Nuclear Power - Little Compton, RI (Feb '12) Feb '12 big a 3
See all Little Compton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Compton Forum Now

Little Compton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Compton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Little Compton, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC