Bits & Pieces

Coin Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 29. Each attendee receives a free wooden nickel. 30+ tables at this show, with an extensive variety of coins, foreign and domestic, a select number of gold coins, and others including Morgan silver dollars, silver Eagles, wheat pennies, Barber coins, collectible metals, tokens, wooden nickels, and paper money, including early American paper money, silver certificates, gold notes, civil war fractional notes, confederate currency, national state bank notes, and foreign bank notes as well, raffle.

