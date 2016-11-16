Update from RIDOH and RIDEM on Health Advisories on Rhode Island Bodies of Water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are lifting today the public health advisories on Warwick Pond in Warwick, North Easton and South Easton Ponds in Middletown, and two lakes in Roger William Park in Providence - Cunliff Lake and Elm Lake. Advisories for these waterbodies were put in place in August and September due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms, also known as cyanobacteria.

