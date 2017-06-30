Scratch restaurant joins the Lisbon community
When North Canton resident Jason A. Geissinger was scouting for a location for a proposed restaurant, a friend told him about Lisbon. Geissinger's friend knows Tony Sylvester, who recently purchased the former Chef's Table building at 130 S. Market St. The friend encouraged Geissinger to check out the storefront, believing it would be an ideal location for his new restaurant, Scratch.
