Lisbon Reports
Austin Davis, state Route 45, Lisbon, was slowing to stop for traffic in town when his vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle driven by Dalton Glover, of Cross Street, at 10:46 a.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tiffiani guappone
|Jun 25
|zexistpig
|1
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun '17
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC