Lisbon appoints zoning watchdog
The village has a new zoning inspector who officials expect to play a key role in enforcing the zoning code changes that are coming as part of the mayor's plan to revitalize the downtown business district. Village council agreed last week to appoint Zachary Barkley of Salem to the position on the recommendation of the council personnel committee, which interviewed three finalists before deciding on the 27-year-old Barkley.
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tiffiani guappone
|Jun 25
|zexistpig
|1
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun '17
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
