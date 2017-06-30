Lisbon appoints zoning watchdog

Lisbon appoints zoning watchdog

The village has a new zoning inspector who officials expect to play a key role in enforcing the zoning code changes that are coming as part of the mayor's plan to revitalize the downtown business district. Village council agreed last week to appoint Zachary Barkley of Salem to the position on the recommendation of the council personnel committee, which interviewed three finalists before deciding on the 27-year-old Barkley.

