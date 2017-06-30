Candidates now forgo party labels

Candidates now forgo party labels

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salem News

A growing number of candidates appear to be running for local office as independents instead of as Democrats or Republicans. The county elections board on Wednesday certified the candidacy petitions of 19 people wanting to run as an independent for partisan office in the November general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tiffiani guappone Jun 25 zexistpig 1
News Bar Association hand-off Jun '17 lawyers gone wild 3
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC