Tipping fee back on the agenda

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Morning Journal

Council has asked the village solicitor to draw up legislation which, if approved, would institute a bulk transportation fee for trucks traveling Wellsville's streets. The ordinance requested unanimously by council would place a charge of 20 cents per ton on trucks using village streets.

