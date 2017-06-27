Tipping fee back on the agenda
Council has asked the village solicitor to draw up legislation which, if approved, would institute a bulk transportation fee for trucks traveling Wellsville's streets. The ordinance requested unanimously by council would place a charge of 20 cents per ton on trucks using village streets.
